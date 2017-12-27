GL&SC to develop new housing schemes in 2018

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC) is working towards identifying areas for new Land Development Schemes for the year 2018.

This is according to Commissioner, Trevor Benn who, last week, said “When people come to the office to apply for new land, we don’t have a plot number to say we have these available. So, we are looking at developing new areas like the Linden Highway so that people can have access to lands.”

According to Benn, due to insufficient resources, GL&SC has been challenged to open new areas for distribution, before now. He said, the last time there was a land development scheme was back in the late 1960’s to early 70’s.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Benn said the GL&SC has received many expressions of interest for lands in 2017 from citizens, here and abroad.

Benn said the GL&SC during 2017 worked on compiling plans for various areas for the benefit of all clients.

“Most of our plans are individual plans, relating to a specific plot of land across the country. This has not been very helpful to investors and the government who want to engage in infrastructural work”, he explained.

According to Benn, work has already been done in Houston, Great Diamond, Herstelling, Eccles to Peter’s Hall and Farm to Covent Garden. In 2018, the Commission hopes to continue the exercise to ensure all the areas in all the regions are completed, “so that customers can visit the office and acquire one plan,” Benn said.

In the long run, he said the Commission hopes to have a national plan showing in greater detail the information required.

According to Benn, for the first time in the history of the GL&SC, there has been an updated application form. He said the Commission has been able to provide new forms, which reflect applicants for commercial and individual purposes.

He also highlighted as “chief among the Commission’s challenges”, the issue of squatting.

“No matter what part of Guyana you go, people are squatting. Many times, they are encouraged by local authorities to squat on the embankment and reserves. We are trying to push back on that. In 2018 we will work a little harder to enforce that”, Benn warned.

By: Alexis Rodney

