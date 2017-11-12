Latest update November 12th, 2017 1:54 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism – Minister Gaskin

Nov 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017

Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin this morning officially started the Final Leg of the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club Championship (GMRSC) at the South Dakota Circuit, Timerhi. In an invited comment Minister Gaskin noted that the races which have grown larger with each passing year are a boost to local tourism.

Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, interacting with drivers before the start of the race, also in photograph is Director of Sports, Christopher Jones.

“We should commend the GMRSC for bringing international racing to Guyana, I am seeing a lot more professionalism being bought to the sport, it also adds to the activities in Guyana and when we speak about tourism we must not forget our local visitors, domestic tourism. If you were to take a survey at the ground you would see that they are coming from all over Guyana”, Minister Gaskin said.

He also pointed out that the activity is a timely one in keeping with Tourism Awareness Month Activities and added the government and his ministry are always appreciative when private entities can organise such events.

He added that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Department of Tourism, “fully supports events such as these.”

Also in attendance was Director of Sports, Christopher Jones who observed that GMRSC has done a fantastic job keeping the international tournament alive.  He said that such an event echoes the need for the Sports Commission to lend assistance to the GMRSC in widening of the South Dakota Circuit.

“Once we do this, Guyana then presents an opportunity that in countries where there is off season, for example when it gets cold, the drivers then look for new territory to run their race. Guyana provides that opportunity for them”, Jones said.

With regards to tourism, Jones opined that once the circuit is widened it will boost the sector since it will allow further participation of other countries.

The Sports Director disclosed that consultations have already begun for the widening of the race track and the authorities are at the stage where they will be inviting contractors to provide designs, scope of work and the full cost to widen the circuit.

The final leg of the International Meet sees a number of countries participating including Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Great Britain, Suriname, United States of America, and Canada among others.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, interacting with drivers before the start of the race, also in photograph is Director of Sports, Christopher Jones.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Some of the Racing Cars.

 

Recent Articles

GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism – Minister Gaskin

GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism – Minister Gaskin

Nov 12, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017 Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin this morning officially started the Final Leg of the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club Championship (GMRSC) at the South Dakota Circuit, Timerhi. In an invited comment Minister Gaskin noted...
Read More
“I am a living breathing example of God’s grace” UG’s valedictorian

“I am a living breathing example of God’s...

Nov 12, 2017

Private sector companies donate in excess of $22M to Guyana’s hurricane relief efforts

Private sector companies donate in excess of $22M...

Nov 12, 2017

Dr. Norton commends National Youth Award recipients for contributions to development 

Dr. Norton commends National Youth Award...

Nov 12, 2017

Sport Minister attends Karate grading exam 

Sport Minister attends Karate grading exam 

Nov 12, 2017

Cohesion Ministry takes outreach to Region 2 – residents highlight areas for improvement

Cohesion Ministry takes outreach to Region 2 –...

Nov 11, 2017

Guyana and Brazil to cooperate to re-mark border -recommit to respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty

Guyana and Brazil to cooperate to re-mark border ...

Nov 11, 2017

Self-Reliance Training of Trainers graduates urged to become community leaders

Self-Reliance Training of Trainers graduates...

Nov 11, 2017

Lethem resident granted lease approval after two years wait -As GLSC conducts first outreach in Region Nine to address land issues

Lethem resident granted lease approval after two...

Nov 11, 2017

First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG close to your heart”- Dr. Dhanpaul Narine

First batch of graduates urged to “Keep UG...

Nov 11, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 401 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,153,689 hits