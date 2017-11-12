GMRSC aiding in promotion of domestic tourism – Minister Gaskin

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, November 12, 2017

Minister of Business with responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Gaskin this morning officially started the Final Leg of the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club Championship (GMRSC) at the South Dakota Circuit, Timerhi. In an invited comment Minister Gaskin noted that the races which have grown larger with each passing year are a boost to local tourism.

“We should commend the GMRSC for bringing international racing to Guyana, I am seeing a lot more professionalism being bought to the sport, it also adds to the activities in Guyana and when we speak about tourism we must not forget our local visitors, domestic tourism. If you were to take a survey at the ground you would see that they are coming from all over Guyana”, Minister Gaskin said.

He also pointed out that the activity is a timely one in keeping with Tourism Awareness Month Activities and added the government and his ministry are always appreciative when private entities can organise such events.

He added that the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Department of Tourism, “fully supports events such as these.”

Also in attendance was Director of Sports, Christopher Jones who observed that GMRSC has done a fantastic job keeping the international tournament alive. He said that such an event echoes the need for the Sports Commission to lend assistance to the GMRSC in widening of the South Dakota Circuit.

“Once we do this, Guyana then presents an opportunity that in countries where there is off season, for example when it gets cold, the drivers then look for new territory to run their race. Guyana provides that opportunity for them”, Jones said.

With regards to tourism, Jones opined that once the circuit is widened it will boost the sector since it will allow further participation of other countries.

The Sports Director disclosed that consultations have already begun for the widening of the race track and the authorities are at the stage where they will be inviting contractors to provide designs, scope of work and the full cost to widen the circuit.

The final leg of the International Meet sees a number of countries participating including Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Great Britain, Suriname, United States of America, and Canada among others.

By: Gabreila Patram