GNBA gets new Board of Directors

GINA, Guyana, Friday, February 17, 2017

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has a new board of directors, effective from February 1, 2017, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said today at a post -Cabinet briefing.

The new board of directors comprises Leslie Sobers, (Chairperson), Shaharazad Khan, Dr. Rovin Deodat, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Campbell, Joel Edmonds and a representative from the opposition who is yet to be named.

The new board will serve for two years. In September, the GNBA’s governing body appointed Dr. Prudence Lewis-Bhola as the Chief Executive Officer.

The previous board of directors comprised Leonard Craig, Anthony Vieira, Vic Insanally, Abiola Wong-Inniss, Jocelyn Josiah and Ameena Gafoor.

By: Zanneel Williams