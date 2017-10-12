Latest update October 12th, 2017 7:13 PM

GNBS consultation to focus on energy efficient building code

Oct 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 12, 2017

The establishment of an energy efficient building code was recognised during a Public Consultation between the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and stakeholders in the construction sector.

Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards addressing stakeholders at the Public Consultation on the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code.

The discussion which was held at the Regency Suites Hotel focused on developing the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC) for Guyana and CARICOM states.

Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Candelle Walcott- Bostwick explained the necessity of the code.

“It is very important to note that in Guyana we have recognised that we have to improve the type and quality of work we are receiving in our construction sector and also in many other sectors. This code will provide us with minimum standards for the buildings.”

According to Bostwick, when the draft consultation of the code is completed it will be eligible for adaption by other CARICOM countries. “The completion of this code will provide us with an opportunity to share the resources and expertise in the construction and energy sectors across the region.”

The GNBS is currently advocating for the establishment of a building authority to monitor the quality of building materials and the implementation of the building codes that are being adopted.

Glen Morris, German Development Agency Representative giving remarks, at the Public Consultation on the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code.

German Development Agency representative, Glen Morris said the use of energy in the construction sector is a priority for CARICOM, since 40% of electricity consumption is due to the erection of buildings in the Caribbean. “It’s a very high percentage of the final energy going into buildings. It is, for this reason, CARICOM focuses on buildings and not necessarily manufacturing.”

Morris also indicated his agency’s support for the completion of a building code to determine the construction of buildings in the future.

“This is something that has regional significance. It will really make a difference in the future. It is happening now at a regional level and you have a document before you that you give input to which will be accepted and be signed off by the ministers of energy in the Caribbean and CARICOM in February next year,” Morris said.

Following the consultation, the document is expected to be finalised, then approved before being mandated at a regional level.

 

By: Crystal Stoll 

