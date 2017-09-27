Latest update September 27th, 2017 5:10 PM

GNBS HOSTS PUBLIC SESSIONS ON THE DRAFT HOLLOW BLOCK STANDARDS

Sep 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News, Press Releases

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) recently hosted four Public Consultation sessions on the draft Load-bearing and Non-load bearing Concrete Hollow Block Standards. These sessions were held for manufacturers residing in Regions Two, Three, Four and Five.

According to GNBS, conducting these sessions countrywide is crucial and plays an integral part of the standards development process. Stakeholders will have to adhere to the requirements and will be given an opportunity to provide their comments on the draft contents of the standards. The contributions of stakeholders will be recorded and reviewed by the Technical Committee that is developing the standards.

Two other sessions will be held before the closure of the public comments period on November 01, 2017, while another will be held in Region 10 on October 04, 2017 and in Region Six on October 24, 2017. Manufacturers residing in these Regions are urged to attend these sessions.

Upon the finalisation of these standards, the GNBS will make them mandatory in order to commence the monitoring of concrete blocks countrywide. Monitoring of concrete hollow blocks is vital because of concerns raised by contractors and homeowners regarding the poor quality of blocks offered for sale by some manufacturers.

Mr. Hemraj Sanichara, Technical Officer of the GNBS makes Presentation to Concrete Block manufacturers of Region Five.

Region Five REO Mr. Ovid Morrison encouraging manufacturers to make standard compliant blocks.

 

