Latest update October 11th, 2017 4:07 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

GNBS Open Day, exhibition focuses on benefits of standardisation

Oct 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 11, 2017

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) hosted an open day and exhibition to promote the benefits of standards for regulators, businesses, and consumers, in observance of World Standards Day.

Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, Executive Director, Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

Candelle WalcottBostwick, Executive Director, GNBS encouraged the public to embrace the implementation of standards, as it will ensure the return of value for their money. She recommended that consumers understand the importance of standards, particularly as it relates to purchasing from vendors and suppliers.  WalcottBostwick cited the example of the use of metric weights for the measuring of commodities.

The GNBS Executive Director also encouraged farmers to implement the grading standards that are readily available at the agency along with standards for agro-processed products.

“By implementing those standards, it would allow our local manufacturers and producers to access regional as well as international standards that were developed at the regional level which the CARICOM member states have all contributed to,” Walcott-Bostwick noted.

The Open Day and exhibition was one of GNBS’ activities slated for National Quality Week (October 08-14) being observed under the theme, “Standards make cities smarter.”  The agency will also conduct its first Quality Awards ceremony where eleven local companies will be awarded for their outstanding implementation of standards.

The agency’s mandate is the development and implementation of standards to enhance business competitiveness and ensure consumer protection, in accordance with established procedures to ensure consistency, efficiency, and effectiveness in the provision of such services.

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

GPL deploys network technicians to hurricane-affected Anguilla

GPL deploys network technicians to hurricane-affected Anguilla

Oct 11, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) in collaboration with Caribbean Electric Utility Service Corporation (CARILEC) has extended its assistance to the Caribbean territories affected by hurricane Irma. GPL’s Public Relations Officer, Shevion Sears...
Read More
GNBS Open Day, exhibition focuses on benefits of standardisation

GNBS Open Day, exhibition focuses on benefits of...

Oct 11, 2017

First batch of evacuees return home from  St Maarten

First batch of evacuees return home from  St...

Oct 11, 2017

Coaches to capitalise on training at second D-License programme

Coaches to capitalise on training at second...

Oct 11, 2017

Upgrading water quality – a priority for GWI

Upgrading water quality – a priority for

Oct 11, 2017

Capoey pushes for all-weather road- integral to tourism prospects

Capoey pushes for all-weather road- integral to...

Oct 11, 2017

‘We hold gender rights as being one of the key in our pursuit of social cohesion and equality’ -President Granger

‘We hold gender rights as being one of the key...

Oct 11, 2017

Four Guyanese participating in Youth Climate Change Conference 2017 -through UNDP, OCC partnership

Four Guyanese participating in Youth Climate...

Oct 11, 2017

Growth of sports moves a pace through athletic performances – Director of Sport Christopher Jones

Growth of sports moves a pace through athletic...

Oct 10, 2017

Wismar bridge structurally sound; remedial work to be undertaken – Linden Mayor

Wismar bridge structurally sound; remedial work...

Oct 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,048,176 hits