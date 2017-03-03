GNBS to enforce standards for cellphones, saltfish importation, retail

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 02, 2017

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) under the purview of the Ministry of Business will enforce standards relating to the importation and retail of cellphones.

At a media briefing today, in the GNBS’ boardroom, the bureau’s Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick said that this standard specifies the labelling requirements for cellular phones and stipulates the sale and after sale services of cellphone dealers.

The Director said that the standard specifies the requirements for sale of cellular phones which include:

Must be sold with the appropriate package with accessories along with a user manual in English

Must provide warranties

Refurbished cellphone shall be free from functional defects.

Additionally, GNBS is looking to place more emphasis on specification for salted fish and dried salted fish (shark, tilapia, mackerel).

Walcott-Bostwick said that this standard applies to salted fish and dried salted fish which have been fully saturated with salt or to salted fish which has been preserved by partial saturation to a salt content not less than 12 per cent by weight of the salted fish which may be offered for consumption without further processing.

Walcott-Bostwick said that safe and wholesome fish is fit for human consumption using the following criteria:

Will not cause food borne infections or toxicities when properly handled and prepared

Does not contain salt residues in excess of established limit

Is free of disease and obvious contamination

Has been produced under hygienic controls.

The Director said that the standard specifies the process for the preparation of salted fish using different processes. (salting and drying). She notes that for the drying process this must be done under a polythene tent dryer or the construction of typical racks for natural drying, while the natural drying fish is exposed to open air for three to four days.

Walcott-Bostwick explained that the labelling requirement is important. She noted that this includes- name of the food, lot identification, name and address of manufacturer and/or packer.

Regulators can use these parameters to monitor the quality of salted and dried fish sold on the local market.

By: Gabriela Patram