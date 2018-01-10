Latest update January 10th, 2018 8:46 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

Jan 10, 2018 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be reinforcing its National Quality Policy this year, to assist local organisations to meet the standards outlined by the Bureau.

Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, at a  press conference on Tuesday, said through the implementation of several programmes the country’s quality infrastructure will be further strengthened.

“A number of initiatives are on board to help local businesses as well as our government entities. We will be working with our inspection bodies and testing and certification bodies to strengthen the quality infrastructure, which will ensure that products leaving Guyana to confirm to requirements, as well as those entering Guyana.”

The Executive Director disclosed that the Bureau has received funding from the Ministry of Business through the International Development Bank (IDB) project to implement the various programmes.  These, she stated will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2018 for the benefit of GNBS officers and local manufacturers including furniture builders.

“They will be trained on the standard for furniture manufacturing and the code of practice, so they can implement that standard and we can see an improvement in locally made furniture on the market.”

She also highlighted that the Bureau will expand its scope for testing and calibration, following successful standardisation of precision instruments in various industries last year.

For 2018, GNBS will be conducting more visits across the regions and collaborate with more government entities to strengthen national quality infrastructure in the country.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Rugby players to have designated field

Rugby players to have designated field

Jan 10, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 Athletes participating in the game of rugby will very soon have a designated area where they will be able to train and effectively prepare for regional and international meets. Director of Sport, Christopher Jones told the Department of Public Information...
Read More
Region Five awaits TSC to fill vacancies – DREDO

Region Five awaits TSC to fill vacancies –...

Jan 10, 2018

Govt. mulls reducing ministerial budgets to pay severances to sugar workers

Govt. mulls reducing ministerial budgets to pay...

Jan 10, 2018

REO refutes claims of financial non-assistance

REO refutes claims of financial non-assistance

Jan 10, 2018

Aviation Authority to construct new HQ in Providence – 10 acres secured

Aviation Authority to construct new HQ in...

Jan 10, 2018

GRA donates boat, engines to Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Ministry

GRA donates boat, engines to Indigenous...

Jan 10, 2018

Region Five RDC sees 100% achievement in 2017

Region Five RDC sees 100% achievement in 2017

Jan 10, 2018

CDC, UNESCO kick off Youth engagement for Community Disaster Risk Management Programme

CDC, UNESCO kick off Youth engagement for...

Jan 10, 2018

GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

Jan 10, 2018

Environmental economist pays courtesy call on President, Minister of State

Environmental economist pays courtesy call on...

Jan 10, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,347,607 hits