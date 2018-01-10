GNBS to strengthen local quality infrastructure

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be reinforcing its National Quality Policy this year, to assist local organisations to meet the standards outlined by the Bureau.

Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, at a press conference on Tuesday, said through the implementation of several programmes the country’s quality infrastructure will be further strengthened.

“A number of initiatives are on board to help local businesses as well as our government entities. We will be working with our inspection bodies and testing and certification bodies to strengthen the quality infrastructure, which will ensure that products leaving Guyana to confirm to requirements, as well as those entering Guyana.”

The Executive Director disclosed that the Bureau has received funding from the Ministry of Business through the International Development Bank (IDB) project to implement the various programmes. These, she stated will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2018 for the benefit of GNBS officers and local manufacturers including furniture builders.

“They will be trained on the standard for furniture manufacturing and the code of practice, so they can implement that standard and we can see an improvement in locally made furniture on the market.”

She also highlighted that the Bureau will expand its scope for testing and calibration, following successful standardisation of precision instruments in various industries last year.

For 2018, GNBS will be conducting more visits across the regions and collaborate with more government entities to strengthen national quality infrastructure in the country.

By: Crystal Stoll

