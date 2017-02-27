GNBS urges drivers to care for tyres- continues to monitor tyre imports for standard compliance

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, 27, 2017

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Business, is calling on motorists to place emphasis on caring and usage of their vehicle tyres to ensure safety and prolonged usage.

Public Relations Officer for the GNBS, Lloyd David said that generally, the cost of tyre care is negligible when compared to repair or replacement costs. He said that the level of maintenance, and the manner in which tyres are used on vehicles, demonstrate care or a lack thereof.

David said that for many years the GNBS has been monitoring new and used tyres under its Standards Compliance programme to ensure that they meet the national standard requirement. He noted that monitoring is done by Inspectors at ports-of- entry, and at bonds and warehouses. It involves the examination of the commodity to ensure compliance with labelling and quality requirements.

However, monitoring by the GNBS is not enough to ensure safe tyres are used on the roadways. “Frequent examination and care by users go a far way to guarantee that their tyres take them a far way, safely,” David pointed out.

David explained to the Government Information Agency (GINA) that drivers can take simple actions like checking their tyre pressure to ensure that they are properly inflated, which can make a real difference in how long their tyres last. He noted that a visit to the experts is not necessary to determine the ideal requirements for optimal performance of tyres.

“Usually tyres are adequately labelled with the information needed to guide users as to their size, pressure and load requirements, which must be complied with to ensure safety and to avoid the loss of lives due to road accidents,” David said.

The GNBS issued some tips for vehicle owners for the care and maintenance of their tyres:

Tyre Pressure

Check the air pressure of each tyre at least fortnightly. Incorrect tyre pressure can lead to the inside of the tyre being damaged, resulting in tyre problems or even a blowout. Tyres must be inflated to specified pressures. The pressure inside warm tyres is naturally higher and must be reduced, and on cooling, can fall below the minimum tyre pressure. (Driving, especially at high speeds, causes heat build-up in tyres) among others.

Tyre Damage

If a tyre is visibly damaged or has an unusual wear pattern, the tyre must be taken off and examined as quickly as possible by a tyre specialist. Driving over curb-stones or over potholed roads may cause internal damage to tyres, leading to failure at high speeds. Check tyres regularly for damage as, sharp stones, nails etc. can penetrate the tyre thread. These need to be removed. Check also if there are bulges or cuts on the sidewall. Harsh acceleration, braking with locked wheels and fast steering movements shorten the service life of tyres.

Tyre Repair

Thread damage or cuts that extend to the breaker, belt or beyond must be repaired by the hot vulcanisation process. Repairs using cold temporary measures, such as plugging, are used as emergency means to take you home and should be rectified immediately. Proper care and use will extend the life of tyres and reduce the incidence of accidents due to tyre damage or “blowout.”

By: Gabreila Patram