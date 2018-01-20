GNTC’s construction progressing well

Latest update January 20th, 2018 12:07 AM
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, Second Vice-President Rawlston Adams and Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and a team today visited the site where the Guyana National Training Centre (GNTC) will be constructed in Providence.
The GFF President remarked that work on the Centre is progressing well, despite the initial completion date of January for the first phase being moved to April, following the inclement weather experienced during December last year.
Vice-President Adams said that despite the bad weather, a large portion of the infrastructural work has been carried out on the facility. He noted that sand-filling of the site is about 60 percent completed and the concrete curb wall is approximately 95 percent completed. Those works are being carried out by sub-contractor Nabi and Son’s.
By January 22, 2018, the main contractor Greenfields is expected to assume control and conduct the remainder of the works which include drainage, and laying of the artificial turf. Most of the materials are already on the ground while others are currently on their way to the country.
Once the artificial turf is handed over to the GFF, the facility is expected to be used immediately for training. The centre will also be outfitted with temporary stands for spectators and Tier-two lighting for proper illumination.
While the National Training Centre will focus mainly on being a developmental centre for footballers in Guyana, it will also be used for entertainment purposes as a means of having the facility maintain itself.
Once completed, it will be the first state-of-the-art football facility, that seeks to produce a cadre of footballers that will be a force to be reckoned with regionally and internationally.
By: Isaiah Braithwaite
