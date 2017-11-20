GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership Seminar

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 20, 2017

The Guyana Office for Investment, (GO-INVEST) today began its two-day seminar to introduce local businesses to the establishment of joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

The sessions are aimed at providing introductory information on how to evaluate and cultivate strategic partnerships among other areas.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Chief Executive Officer, Owen Verwey said that GO-Invest views the event as an awareness session. He said the purpose of the seminar is to apprise businesses in the marketplace that there are opportunities to “to grow especially in bringing partnerships along with them whether it’s financial or operational or going down the supply chain.”

Verwey noted that there have been calls in the market arena, mainly to GO-Invest and the Small Business Bureau, concerning various opportunities that may exist in joint ventures and partnerships.

“More specifically with the emerging Oil and Gas Sector, local content is important and getting businesses prepared for that is important.”

Verwey also added, “we also have the mining sector which is looking at syndicates, the agriculture sector which is looking at clusters, we have had many other opportunities that may exist in the services sector.”

Additionally, he noted that the forum will also be discussing the methods persons can employ to “increase their businesses on a larger level and increase their returns on investments and profitability, as well as see a longer-term outlook for their businesses.”

Presentations will also be given on the legal and financial aspects relevant to the development of joint ventures and alliances and the Dos and Don’ts of legal and financial accounting

The discussions which are being held at Marriott Hotel, Georgetown will conclude tomorrow; November 21, 2017.

By: Gabreila Patram

