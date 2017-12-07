Good image critical to Guyana’s presence on international stage – Min. Greenidge

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Protecting and building on the good image that Guyana has on the international stage is critical to the continued development of a country. That was the core of Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge’s argument during the budget debates, this evening.

Minister Greenidge said that in order for Guyana to effectively garner support for its agenda internationally, it has to generate a brand that resonates with its international partners with whom it works and expects assistance from.

According to Minister Greenidge, the issue today is ensuring that the country is kept in the front of the minds of the international community. This can be achieved by ensuring Guyana develops in areas that are at the forefront of the international agenda. One such area is the country’s drive towards attaining a green state, he said.

“Part of the task of persuading others that we are a country whose causes are worthy of embrace, has to do with creating in their mind an image of a country with features, with a performance that is distinctive and desirable,” the Minister explained.

Minister Greenidge also pointed out that the means of protecting Guyana’s territorial integrity makes creating a good image crucial, referring to the Guyana and Venezuela controversy.

He noted that the effort to ensure Guyana’s territorial integrity remains intact is on track but pointed out that it is a process that will take time, a lot of resources but equally as important it will require Guyanese to pay attention to what they say and how they represent the country.

The measures laid out in the 2018 National Budget, the Minister said will aid in building on the image that Guyana has presented to the international stage.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/