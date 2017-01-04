Good year overall for Public Infrastructure Ministry – Minister Patterson

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 4, 2017

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was able to complete 85 percent of its 2016 mandate, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson told media operatives today, at a press conference to review the progress made by the ministry’s different agencies for 2016.

Minister Patterson, recapping his ministry’s performance said, “In my opinion it was a good year for the Ministry; it was not the best, nor was it the worst, we achieved about 80 percent of our mandate of what we set out to do- 80-85 percent in 2016. Eighty five (85) percent is not a bad mark, but obviously we would like to get to 90 percent.”

The Minister explained that 2016 has enabled the Ministry to assess its weak areas. “We are not perfect, we were able to make targeted interventions … nevertheless challenges remain in the sector.”

Minister Patterson encouraged the media to be more investigative in 2017.

The Minister pointed out that “locally funded programmes performed better than the internationally funded ones. “Major internationally funded programmes were unable to start, and I refer specifically to the GPL (Guyana

Power and Light) Lot A, the East Coast Demerara (road) extension, the Ogle bypass, as well as the East Bank Berbice road.” He attributed this to circumstances beyond the ministry’s control.

The Ministry plans on working assiduously to ensure that these major road works commence by the first quarter on 2017, Minister Patterson said.

Among the Ministry’s agenda for 2017 are addressing challenges, and the various sectors which will seek to boost the country’s infrastructure through better roads, bridges, energy, power generation, and other infrastructural works in the various regions.

The Public Infrastructure Ministry is responsible for the Work Services Group, Demerara Harbour Bridge, Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Aerodromes, Maritime Administration Department, Transport and Harbours Department, Moleson Creek Terminal/Canawaima Ferry Service, Guyana Energy Agency, GPL and the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc.

By: Zanneel Williams