Government building Synthetic Track at Burnham Park in Berbice

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The once famous Burnham Park Sporting Facilities situated in New Amsterdam, East Berbice is getting a much-needed facelift. The venue is earmarked to accommodate a synthetic Track which will be the second in the country.

Burnham Park Sporting Facilities, once ranked among the best in Guyana, was left neglected and dormant for many years.

Now through the instrumentality of Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sports Dr. George Norton, massive infrastructure work including de-bushing, excavation of the drains, land filling and fencing is set to be conducted at the venue.

The efforts will be spearheaded by the regional administration, and the Mayor and Town Council. The authorities are making use of the current dry spell to do massive clearing and de-bushing of the venue which have already begun.

During a recent visit, Minister Norton explained that $500M have been earmarked for the construction of two (2) synthetic tracks. One of which is earmarked for the Burnham Park. He expressed the belief that the venue is the best location to plant a synthetic track for Region Six. The Synthetic track is an initiative for the development of sports in the community and region, the Minister added.

He urged all stakeholders to get on board as quickly as possible so to ensure the project’s resounding success. Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Haywood, in an impassioned speech, described her elation at receiving information about developmental works in New Amsterdam. She spoke of her days of attending, participating and viewing many sporting, cultural and other events at the famous venue. She assured the minister that work would commence immediately.

Also present was Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six, Kim Stephen, who guaranteed that the necessary funds will be made available in a timely manner. The REO assured that, “Residents of Region Six are indeed proud and happy that the region is not forgotten. That you have taken the opportunity to enlighten us of the things that are in store for Burnham Park.”

The once famous venue which was pitted among the best in Guyana, is set for a major take off with Burnham Park which was named after the late founder leader and first Executive President of Guyana Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham sits on approximately 10 acres of land on the outskirt of the New Amsterdam/Fort Canje area.

The famous ground, which is one of the few that holds a 400meter track easily, was where many famous Berbice and national players honed their skills, including the Alphonsos, the Humphreys, the Fords, the Samuels, the Inness.

International football, athletics, cycling, motor cycle, car and several other sporting and cultural activities were also hosted at the venue before, it fell into disrepair. Famous groups like Third World also visited the venue to exhibit their musical repertoire.

A bleacher, costing $7M, was constructed by the previous administration. The bleacher measuring 63ft x26 ft with eight platforms has begun to sink. The toilet facility with a reservoir which was also built is in a low area that floods easily.

Minister Norton, described himself as leading from the front as he envisaged fulfilling all promises made by his government. He is also determined to show that the Social Cohesion Initiative can and will work, especially when it is combined with the Culture, Youth and Sports.

By: Samuel Whyte