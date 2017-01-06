Government closer to appointing new GECOM Chairman

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 6, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a Post- Cabinet briefing today, at the Ministry of Presidency confirmed that the list of nominees for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is with President David Granger, as well as the persons’ Curriculum Vitae.

Harmon related that the current Chairman Dr. Steve Surujbally had indicated to President Granger his intention to demit the office and this has led to the search for a new Chairman. Dr. Surujbally stepped down from the position on November 30, 2016.

According to Minister Harmon, the process for a new Chairman has to be in accordance with the constitution. “That process is governed by the Article 161 of the Constitution of Guyana, and that Article sets out the process for the appointment of a new chairman for GECOM. It also involves the President writing the Leader of the Opposition, requiring him, after consultation, to present a list of six persons who would satisfy the requirements of the Constitution,” Harmon explained.

Minister Harmon added that, “Those ( six persons) CVs were sent to the President who would now respond whether this is a completion of the process and the Leader of the Opposition would then be called for negotiation and consultations,” Minister Harmon explained.

If President Granger is of the view that the conditions of the Constitution have not been met with regard the list, he can request the Opposition Leader to present a new list of persons. “If after that is done and the persons still do not fit the requirements in accordance with the Constitution, the President can then engage the Opposition Leader again for meaningful consultations for a way forward.”

If there is no agreement between the two leaders after the consultations, then the President can proceed to appoint someone of his choice for the position, Minister Harmon clarified.

By: Ranetta La Fleur