Latest update June 12th, 2017 7:08 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Government continues to assist flood affected residents in Region Seven and Eight

Jun 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 12, 2017

The Government and Civil Defense Commission (CDC) continue to render much needed assistance to the flood affected residents of Region Seven (Cuyuni/ Mazaruni) as a result of the heavy May/ June rainfall.

Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford speaking to Region 7 residents

Region Seven Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford said that regional authorities continue to monitor the situation and will make necessary interventions should the need arise. He noted that though the region is recovering, many farms and crops have been damaged, however assistance has been given to the farmers in the form of seeds, various agricultural tools among other materials to start rebuilding their livelihoods.

The Regional Chairman stressed that the Regional Disaster Risk Management Systems (RDRMS) and Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) were activated and they continue to work to ensure that the residents are being provided with necessities.

The heavy rains began in Region Eight on May 17, 2017 and lasted for five days which subsequently led to flooding in parts of Region Seven and Eight. A government and CDC team were deployed to the affected villages to conduct assessments and reconnaissance.

The villages which were affected by the flood in Region Seven included Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, Kamarang and Duebamang.

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Jun 12, 2017

DPI/GINA, Monday, June 12, 2017 The Ministry of Finance Student Loans Agency is to be engaged to manage the Housing Revolving Fund according to Finance Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Hector Butts. Dr. Butts, explained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, at Parliament Chambers,, that...
Read More
As T&T Trade Mission seek investment opportunities, Gaskin Promotes Private Sector, touts Guyana’s strong commitment to CSME

As T&T Trade Mission seek investment...

Jun 12, 2017

Action plan being crafted to address relocation of high risk squatters; Industry being touted as a relocation site

Action plan being crafted to address relocation...

Jun 12, 2017

Government continues to assist flood affected residents in Region Seven and Eight

Government continues to assist flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for September completion

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for...

Jun 12, 2017

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall prey to corruption

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall...

Jun 12, 2017

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t schemes

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t...

Jun 12, 2017

Health and wellness days for adolescents at health centres being advocated –health care professionals trained

Health and wellness days for adolescents at...

Jun 12, 2017

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back teenage pregnancies

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back...

Jun 12, 2017

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected communities in Region Ten –       assures residents of Government’s support

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 729,867 hits