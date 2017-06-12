Government continues to assist flood affected residents in Region Seven and Eight

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 12, 2017

The Government and Civil Defense Commission (CDC) continue to render much needed assistance to the flood affected residents of Region Seven (Cuyuni/ Mazaruni) as a result of the heavy May/ June rainfall.

Region Seven Regional Chairman Gordon Bradford said that regional authorities continue to monitor the situation and will make necessary interventions should the need arise. He noted that though the region is recovering, many farms and crops have been damaged, however assistance has been given to the farmers in the form of seeds, various agricultural tools among other materials to start rebuilding their livelihoods.

The Regional Chairman stressed that the Regional Disaster Risk Management Systems (RDRMS) and Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) were activated and they continue to work to ensure that the residents are being provided with necessities.

The heavy rains began in Region Eight on May 17, 2017 and lasted for five days which subsequently led to flooding in parts of Region Seven and Eight. A government and CDC team were deployed to the affected villages to conduct assessments and reconnaissance.

The villages which were affected by the flood in Region Seven included Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, Kamarang and Duebamang.

By: Neola Damon