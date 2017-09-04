Latest update September 4th, 2017 8:45 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

“Government Delivers on promise made as the Ministry of Social Protection aids Wismar residents”

Sep 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

Residents of the Wismar Housing scheme, who were severely affected as a result of a natural disaster described as a ‘freak storm’, are now steps closer to life as it were before the storm; thanks to the Ministry of Social Protection.

The Government promised to intervene and delivered on its promise on August 31, 2017 as aid was brought to the residents, providing relief for over 20 persons affected by the storm. Each person received a care package, comprising of a two burner gas stove and other household items. The much appreciated care packages were distributed through the Difficult Circumstances Unit of the Ministry of Social Protection

Ms. Mabiola Howard, a technical officer within the Ministry of Social Protection, who represented Minister Amna Ally at the distribution, said “I think it might have been simultaneous with the storm that I received a call from Minister Ally instructing me to mobilize resources to bring to your aid”.

Ms. Sandra Adams, the Assistant National Director of the Community Development Council, said she is happy that the Ministry of Social Protection responded to the call of the people of Linden during their plight.

The Government of Guyana, through its Ministry of Social Protection’s Difficult Circumstances Unit, has put in place support systems to help persons I times of need as it remains committed to the welfare of all its citizens.

 

