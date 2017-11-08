Latest update November 8th, 2017 8:45 PM

Government launches TVET programme to build capacity in education sector

Nov 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) today launched the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project at the Pegasus Hotel.

Marcel Hutson, Chief Education Officer giving remarks at the launch of Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project.

The project aims to improve capacity to deliver Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes across the secondary education sectors in Guyana.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson in his remarks explained that the TVET programme is considered one of the driving engines of all economies, and as a result, the Ministry of Education is seeking to build capacity in such areas.

“This project is seen as a pilot exercise initially, that will eventually see all the students across the secondary sector accessing skills training for the world of work or continuous lifelong education,” Hutson explained.

He added, “This project will place Guyana’s Secondary sector on par with its counterparts in the Caribbean.

While training is currently offered at Practical Instruction Departments and Practical Instruction Centres, disparities exist within the institutional arrangements, accoriding to Hutson, who noted that the TVET project seeks to address those gaps.

The CEO highlighted that teachers from the hinterland regions will also be trained to impart the necessary skills to students in their respective regions.

“Many times, the hinterland regions they are not the center of focus and Guyana has moved past that, and we are seeking to ensure that all our people benefit in terms of education, in terms of building capacity and in terms of enjoying prosperity,” Hutson said.

Dr. Idamay Panday, Caribbean Development Bank, Portfolio Manager, Social Sector Division giving remarks at the launch of Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project.

Four secondary schools in the hinterland, as well as three Practical Instruction Centres from Regions three, four and five have been selected for refurbishment and expansion of their workshops/classrooms/laboratories.

Portfolio Manager, Social Sector Division of CDB, Dr. Idamay Panday expressed appreciation to the Government for allowing partnership in the project. She commended the government for the inclusion of the hinterland regions in the project.

“Among many activities, there will be enhancement of the learning environment in seven secondary level facilities, including a number of hinterland communities. The inclusion of the hinterland communities speak to the commitment of the government of Guyana to ensure there is equitable provision of education services across this country.”

The main objective of the project is to increase the number of secondary school graduates with the appropriate skills to be marketable for the world of work.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Education stakeholders and other attendees at the launch of Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project at Pegasus Hotel.

 

