Government ministers int’l medical bills borne independently – Harmon

DPI/GINA GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon this morning, during a post-cabinet media briefing, said that all medical bills by government ministers are fully funded by the minister themselves.

Minister Harmon explained that the government is seeking to establish a medical insurance policy which will take care of covering expenses for government ministers. “Ministers have sought permission to travel to Ireland for medical treatment and so far those bills are dealt with by the ministers themselves. Currently we are negotiating and we have gone a very far way in establishing a medical insurance policy which will take care of those matters in the future.”

Minister Harmon was responding to questions raised by media operatives about ministers traveling to Ireland for medical treatment.

While he was unable to disclose the cost that some ministers may pay for a higher level of medical treatment he said that, “If you are sick and you want to get what you consider to be the best possible medical facilities and in the opinion of the ministers who have gone, that is where they can get the best treatment for whatever is the ailment that they suffer.” Minister Harmon further explained.

By: Delicia Haynes