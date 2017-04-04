Government Ministers to meet with parents, private school operators -to discuss VAT on private tuition

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 4, 2017) Following the concerns raised by citizens regarding the 14 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on private tuition, a team of Government Ministers will be meeting with parents and operators of private schools on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 11:00h at the National Cultural Centre (NCC). This decision was taken by Cabinet at its meeting today.

Government is inviting these stakeholders to attend the consultation to ensure a frank and open discussion. Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine said that, “we are prepared to hear what the concerns are and see how best we can address them”. This tax requirement on private tuition came into effect following the passage of the 2017 national budget.