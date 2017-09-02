Latest update September 2nd, 2017 1:03 AM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Government mulls implementing Indigenous Languages in school curriculum

Sep 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, September 2, 2017

Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs Sydney Allicock, announced that President David Granger has requested that the languages of the Indigenous peoples of Guyana be taught in schools.

The Minister made this statement on Thursday, during the Dr. Desrey Caesar-Fox Memorial Lecture at the Guyana Folk Festival in Brooklyn, New York. He explained “With language, if our indigenous people do not know their language they are not complete. Language is the identity; language helps us to understand the laws of nature which allows us to have an environment; that has a healthy eco system.”

President of the Guyana Cultural Association New York Inc., Minister of Indigenous Affairs Sydney Allicock with the Karao group from Guyana.

The lecture which was held at the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, in Brooklyn had an impressive turn out as Dr. Walter Edwards, the founder of Amerindian Languages Project (ALP), gave a comprehensive overview of the project, elements of understanding the Indigenous language as opposed to English, and Dr. Fox’s vital role in what is known today as the “Indigenous Languages Project” at the University of Guyana.

The project which was founded in 1977 originally had a team of 15 persons. Dr. Fox was the first Amerindian research assistant recruited and attached to the special project. Desrey Caesar-Fox was born January 2, 1955 in Waramadong, an Akawaio village. She grew up Trilingual – speaking Akawaio, Arecuna, and English. Dr. Edwards remarked that her contribution was “Superb.”

He explained that “a vast majority of the ALP’s work has been erased from the record of the current Amerindian Research unit, which owes its existence to the ALP.”

The memorial lecture discussed the structure of the Akawaio/Arecuna languages; phonological, grammatical, economic activities of the people and the roots of the languages.

The now Linguistics Professor at Wayne State University, Professor Dr. Edwards said he aimed to use “the linguistics information garnered from these descriptions to reveal to teachers of Amerindian children and to educational policy makers the major linguistic and cultural differences between English and these languages”.

In 2015 the government announced the re-establishment of the Amerindian Language Project at University of Guyana.  It is now known as the Indigenous Language Project.

“Dr. Fox sadly did not finish her journey” Minister Allicock said, noting that she will be remembered for her invaluable contribution to Guyana’s history. She was the Minister within the Ministry of Education, for four years (2006-2009) and died in an accident in 2009.

The government of Guyana has renamed the Waramadong Secondary in the Upper Mazaruni as the Desrey Ceasar-Fox Secondary school in honour of Dr. Fox.

 

Recent Articles

Heritage Month launched- Green Agenda seen as synonymous to Indigenous culture

Heritage Month launched- Green Agenda seen as synonymous to...

Sep 02, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, September 02, 2017 Guyanese of different ethnicities and religious background flocked the Heritage Village at the Sophia Exhibition Centre to witness the official launch of the Indigenous Heritage Month 2017. This year’s observance is being celebrated under the theme...
Read More
Celebrating our First People- Guyana Folk Festival 2017 gets underway in NY

Celebrating our First People- Guyana Folk...

Sep 02, 2017

Government mulls implementing Indigenous Languages in school curriculum

Government mulls implementing Indigenous...

Sep 02, 2017

Support activities that help senior citizens lead meaningful lives – First Lady says at launch of Wisroc Senior Citizens’ Club

Support activities that help senior citizens lead...

Sep 01, 2017

Fourth batch of Public Sector officials graduate in Spanish

Fourth batch of Public Sector officials graduate...

Sep 01, 2017

CH&PA distributes over 20 house lots to Essequibo residents

CH&PA distributes over 20 house lots to...

Sep 01, 2017

UPDATE | These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden

UPDATE | These are the items found next to the...

Sep 01, 2017

BREAKING NEWS | Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine early this morning confirmed that a Joint Services intelligence led operations was conducted in Linden last evening

BREAKING NEWS | Acting Police Commissioner David...

Sep 01, 2017

BREAKING NEWS | Prison escapee Uree Varswyck was fatally shot in an operation in Linden tonight

BREAKING NEWS | Prison escapee Uree Varswyck was...

Sep 01, 2017

Message by His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017

Message by His Excellency Brigadier David...

Sep 01, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 382 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 933,707 hits