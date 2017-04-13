Government of Guyana Easter message – a time for renewal, compassion and goodwill

Georgetown, Guyana – Thursday, April 13, 2017

Easter offers us, as a nation, an annual reminder that hardships and difficulties may endure but are not permanent; that liberation and triumph are sure.

The culmination of the Holy Week preceding Easter affords us an opportunity to reflect on life and the need for preparation for a better tomorrow. On Sunday we celebrate the triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ who bore the cross and died for the sins of his people.

This lesson of the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good remains timeless.

Indeed it is inescapable that this season is a time of reflecting not only on sacrifice but on renewal, revival and redemption. It is also a time for brotherhood, compassion, charity and goodwill. For all Guyanese who look to our future with optimism, Easter comes like the kites we will fly as a resurrection of our hope. Easter’s lesson is a most apt reminder and message in this time of national preparation for better days ahead for all Guyanese.

As His Excellency, President Brig. David Granger, implored in an address to the National Assembly, “Let us not now dwell on the pain of the past, but look with faith to the future. Let the sacrifice of those who struggled and died inspire us today and guide generations to come tomorrow and beyond.”

Traditionally we gather as families, congregations and neighbourhoods for prayer, fellowship and celebration.

In Guyana the highlight of the season is marked by the flying of kites in an unparalleled display of aerial dexterity and congested ebullient beauty all across our communities. Guyana’s enthusiastic celebration of Easter through kite flying is a unique spectacle which we must invite our CARICOM, Caribbean and global brothers and sisters to witness firsthand. For them, it could very well be a once in a lifetime experience. This is one aspect of Guyana’s radiant and vibrant culture which we, as a nation, often do not fully appreciate and give adequate recognition to, particularly with regard to its potential and social and cultural value.

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana wishes all Guyanese, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, an enjoyable Easter season. We implore all to celebrate responsibly and engage in safe kite-flying, boat racing at the Bartica Regatta and cattle wrangling at Lethem Rodeo.

Happy Easter, Guyana!