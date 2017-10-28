Government recommits to the wellbeing of all children

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, October 28, 2017

The government of Guyana has signalled its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of the country’s children, especially orphans and lesser fortunate.

Speaking at a fun day for orphans and vulnerable children, hosted by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) today, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally said she is especially happy when, “organisations like the CIOG step forward and assist in taking care of the country’s vulnerable children. And our government through the Ministry of Social Protection pledges its continued support for activities of this nature.”

Meanwhile, in brief remarks U.S Ambassador to Guyana, Perry Holloway committed to working with the CIOG and similar organisations across the ten regions of Guyana. “We recognise that Guyana is a relatively young nation and anything we can do to help Guyana will help the youth.” Holloway said.

In his brief remarks, acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulated the youths for excelling at the recent Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examinations despite the varying challenges they faced being away from their relatives and family.

First Lady Sandra Granger was especially mentioned for playing a meaningful role in ensuring training for the caregivers of the institution even as she pledged to continue working with the CIOG.

The Orphans and Vulnerable children sponsorship programme was started by the CIOG with approximately thirty children in 1993. Presently it caters to more than four hundred and fifty such individuals who all benefit from a monthly stipend and the provision of supplies necessary to their continued individual growth and development.

According to the CIOG, the monthly cost of maintaining the programme is more than G$2M. This expense is met through the collaborative efforts of local communities, overseas based Guyanese and foreign Islamic organisations.

The Orphans and Vulnerable children sponsorship program is open to all children regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Attendees also included Minister of State Joseph Harmon and British High Commissioner Gregory Quinn.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam