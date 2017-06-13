Government vehicles soon to be equipped with internet connectivity

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, June 13, 2017

The technology used to connect government buildings and schools will soon be used to provide internet connection to Government’s service vehicles. This was disclosed by Presidential Advisor on eGovernment Floyd Levi after residents of No.35 village, East Berbice inquired about internet connectivity for police vehicles and ambulances.

The initiative would provide police officers and Emergency Medical Technicians(EMTs) with critical information at a faster rate and in most cases save lives, while providing a better service. However, Levi noted that the programme can only be rolled out once there is a close in the connectivity gap on the coast.

“To fix this problem, the ministry is actually in negotiations with the Chinese company that actually built this network Huawei technologies, to ensure that we have full coverage along the entire coastal region of Guyana to ensure that blank spots do not exist. So as it is right now this technology is being used,” Levi explained.

Levi pointed out that the initiative is still in the crafting stage noting that once it is completed, it will be fully rolled out. This will see the eGovernance department placing towers comparable to the ones that service providers Digicel and Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT).

The presidential advisor stated that, “As soon as we finalize the arrangements with Huawei, we will be putting towers, cell phone towers similar to Digicel and GTT to cover these blank spots and with that full coverage I am certain that the Guyana police force, Guyana fire service, EMS will be able to use this technology to be better able to provide their services”. The aim is to have the programme rolled out nationally, however Levi pointed out that it will take time.

The government ever since taking office has been pushing for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Guyana and have been creating a number of ICT hubs across the country.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite