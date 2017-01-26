Government working to strengthen disaster management system

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

The government is working assiduously to strengthen disaster management system in Guyana to better deal with disasters. Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said that Cabinet has granted approval for Guyana to attend and participate in a leadership programme on disaster management.

The Minister, who was briefing the media at a post Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency today noted that the leadership programme will involve in-depth discussions and sharing of the disaster management and response framework at the strategic and policy level.

“This leadership programme will be held in Singapore (from) February 06 to February 10, 2017 and Guyana’s participation will assist the country in strengthening its national management system,” Minister Trotman explained.

Guyana will be represented by Deputy Director of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Kester Craig at the leadership programme.

In July 2012, the CDC after consultations with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development embarked on a mission to build the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) capacity and levels of resilience at the community and regional levels and by extension the country.

During 2016 the CDC in collaboration with Regional Democratic Councils (RDC) have implemented Regional DRM in Regions Two, Six, Nine and Ten. All the 10 administrative regions will have comprehensive DRMs which will fit into the broader National Regional Disaster Risk Management by the end of 2017.

By: Ranetta La Fleur