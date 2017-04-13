Government’s work will not be stymied to facilitate Opposition – Minister Harmon

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, April 13, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the work of the Government will not be thwarted to facilitate the Leader of the Opposition.

Minister Harmon was responding to questions during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the presidency, today regarding the Opposition not nominating persons to sit on several boards.

Minister Harmon explained that the Opposition has a seat on certain boards in Guyana, and government has communicated with the Opposition on its nominees. However, the Opposition had said that they will not take up these seats until what they consider to be a ‘witch hunt’ ends. “So as a result of that they never took up those offices,” Minister Harmon said.

On the issue of the Opposition’s nominee not being sown in to Guyana National Broadcasting Authority’s (GNBA) Board, Harmon said the members of the authority were sworn in by Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, and after they were, the Leader of the Opposition submitted the name of Bibi Shadick.

Minister Harmon explained that there is a process which has to be followed because every member of the authority is recommended by the responsible Minister, after which it is then taken to Cabinet for its no-objection.

“After that is done, it is published in the official gazette, and after that publication, an instrument is created, signed and issued by the Prime Minister to the members of the boards. That is the process through which all of the members went and there for the Opposition Leader to now nominate Shadick on one day and looks to have her on the board on the following day, it’s not going to happen,” Minister Harmon emphasised.

Minister Harmon said that the work of the government is done in a structured way, and “I can assure you and the matter is now being addressed and very shortly the official gazette publication will be made and Shadick will be sworn in.”

By: Synieka Thorne