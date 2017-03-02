Gov’t agencies to adopt measures promoting efficient use of state resources

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, March 02, 2016

Government will circulate a list of measures to be adopted by government ministries aimed at reducing expenditure and promoting more efficient utilisation of state resources. This was announced today, by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

Minister Harmon was updating the media during a post- cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, on the Conference of Ministers which was held on February 28 to discuss the goals, objectives and long-term plans of the Government.

Minister Harmon noted that in the area of governance it was agreed that, government was in a period of austerity, and that relevant measures would be adopted within the ministries to reduce expenditure.

“It means that you have to be a little more careful with how you’re spending your money to make sure that it lasts. You have to re-use envelopes, there are several, when you leave a room you don’t leave an air-condition (unit) running and the lights on, so these are practical measures which will be used to ensure the austerity which I am talking about,” Minister Harmon explained.

The Minister noted that this will ensure that monies allocated to the respective ministries last longer, and lessen the incidences of ministries having to go back to the National Assembly for supplementary funding.

“It is really about being very sensible and using the resources to the best of your ability,” Harmon said.

By: Synieka Thorne