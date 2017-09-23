Latest update September 22nd, 2017 8:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures assistance

Sep 22, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 22, 2017

Works are underway to aid residents of Wismar (Region 10) and Bath Settlement (Region 5) that were affected by the strong winds of recent Caribbean hurricanes.

Retired Colonel and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo speaking with affected victim.

A team comprising Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and regional officials visited the Bath Settlement community this morning to conduct a firsthand assessment of the damage.

Residents were assured that the Government, CDC and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) will aid the victims in the rebuilding of their homes.

Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said, “the needs here are very great, while people have not lost their entire home; they are still thrown in the streets, their house in one case…”  He further pointed out that “I am satisfied there is an eagerness and willingness to help and this is tremendous spirit of cooperation and brotherly and sisterly relationship I have seen here”.

“Guyana’s effort to deal with Natural Disasters in Guyana here as well in the Caribbean is in keeping with our own commitment to solidarity and humanitarian assistance and we will do all we can to help people in need”, he reiterated.

Retired Colonel and Director General of the Civil Defense Commission Chabilall Ramsaroop explained that assessment teams have been deployed to the stricken locations. He urged that citizens take note of climate change and its effects, and more importantly, urged persons to stick to building codes.

One of the homes that were affected by the storm: one collapsed, roofs from the other two were removed.

At the wrecked home of Dhanrajie Harrichand, where the team was warmly welcomed.

Harrichand recalled the heavy winds, and rainfall, “I was in the yard then I rush upstairs and I go closing up them window. Now I get so scared in the house I decide to run out but furthest I could reach was the verandah and it collapse like I become so stupid”.

She lauded the Acting Head-of-State and team for their commitment while noting that “they started already I got to be thankful to them I appreciate that very much”.

Blanket and sheets were donated to affected persons. Both the Region and CDC will be working assiduously to ensure that additional building materials and contractors are on board as soon as possible. Works had begun up to time the team left the location at noon.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Dhanrajie Harrichand, Resident of Bath Settlement whose house collapsed off its stilts, removing utensils from her kitchen.

One of the homes that were affected by the storm: one collapsed, roofs from the other two were removed.

 

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo meeting with residents of Bath Settlement, who voiced some of their concerns.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo interacting with a resident of Bath Settlement.

 

One of the homes that were affected by the storm: one collapsed, roofs from the other two were removed.

 

Recent Articles

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures assistance

Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures...

Sep 22, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 22, 2017 Works are underway to aid residents of Wismar (Region 10) and Bath Settlement (Region 5) that were affected by the strong winds of recent Caribbean hurricanes. A team comprising Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the Guyana Civil...
Read More
Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance graduates to become trailblazers in business

Minister Cummings charges 40 Self Reliance...

Sep 22, 2017

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Study on vulnerable Indigenous groups handed over

Sep 22, 2017

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to hurricane ravished Caribbean countries

Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to...

Sep 22, 2017

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to promote the Caribbean

T&T, Guyana tour operators collaborate to...

Sep 22, 2017

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss legislative framework for Guyana’s children

Legal Affairs Ministry, UNICEF to discuss...

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development partners to aid with projects

Guyana’s Mission to UN identifying development...

Sep 22, 2017

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage – budget preparations continue

Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage...

Sep 22, 2017

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Skip to my Lou-Jump Rope team championship launch

Sep 22, 2017

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing crisis

Guyana willing to assist Venezuelans fleeing...

Sep 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 994,650 hits