Govt and team conduct hands-on assessment at Bath Settlement, assures assistance

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 22, 2017

Works are underway to aid residents of Wismar (Region 10) and Bath Settlement (Region 5) that were affected by the strong winds of recent Caribbean hurricanes.

A team comprising Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, members of the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and regional officials visited the Bath Settlement community this morning to conduct a firsthand assessment of the damage.

Residents were assured that the Government, CDC and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) will aid the victims in the rebuilding of their homes.

Acting President and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said, “the needs here are very great, while people have not lost their entire home; they are still thrown in the streets, their house in one case…” He further pointed out that “I am satisfied there is an eagerness and willingness to help and this is tremendous spirit of cooperation and brotherly and sisterly relationship I have seen here”.

“Guyana’s effort to deal with Natural Disasters in Guyana here as well in the Caribbean is in keeping with our own commitment to solidarity and humanitarian assistance and we will do all we can to help people in need”, he reiterated.

Retired Colonel and Director General of the Civil Defense Commission Chabilall Ramsaroop explained that assessment teams have been deployed to the stricken locations. He urged that citizens take note of climate change and its effects, and more importantly, urged persons to stick to building codes.

At the wrecked home of Dhanrajie Harrichand, where the team was warmly welcomed.

Harrichand recalled the heavy winds, and rainfall, “I was in the yard then I rush upstairs and I go closing up them window. Now I get so scared in the house I decide to run out but furthest I could reach was the verandah and it collapse like I become so stupid”.

She lauded the Acting Head-of-State and team for their commitment while noting that “they started already I got to be thankful to them I appreciate that very much”.

Blanket and sheets were donated to affected persons. Both the Region and CDC will be working assiduously to ensure that additional building materials and contractors are on board as soon as possible. Works had begun up to time the team left the location at noon.

By: Zanneel Williams