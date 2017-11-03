Latest update November 3rd, 2017 5:19 PM

Govt breaking barriers in combat against TIP

Nov 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 03, 2017

The Government continues to break barriers in its fight against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and has pledged to continue collaborating with local and international agencies to see a decrease in the incidences.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon, at his post-Cabinet briefing on Friday, said the annual report of the Ministerial Task Force of Trafficking in Persons shows a total number of 98 alleged victims of the TIP, stemming from 38 cases.

The task force, headed by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, highlighted the achievements of the unit and related agencies that have been working together to combat TIP under a four “P’s” program. These are Prevention, Protection, Prosecution, and Partnership.

The task force comprises representatives from 17 government and non-governmental organisations. The government, he said, continues its close interagency collaboration with bilateral partners including the United States Department of State, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Interpol.

Only back in June of this year, the United States Department of State 2017 TIP report reclassified Guyana to a “Tier 1” after being on the ‘Tier 2 Watch List’ for three consecutive years from 2013-2015.

The report indicated there were a total of 19 trafficking investigations, 19 prosecutions and two convictions in 2016 compared to 15 trafficking investigations, seven prosecutions and one conviction in 2015 and seven investigations, four prosecutions, and one conviction in 2014.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

