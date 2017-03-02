Gov’t calls on private sector’s collaboration for improving economy

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 2, 2017

The Government plans to engage the private sector in public-private partnerships. At today’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said several contracts have been approved by Cabinet which will see the transformation of Guyana’s economy.

Minister Harmon said fruition of these contracts, along with public private partnerships will see Guyana’s economy improved. The Minster made this statement today, at a post -Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

The Minister of State explained that already the government has been working to improve the economy through new housing programmes and improved infrastructure, and health care and education delivery among others. He added that with the 2017 National Budget, Guyanese will see more transformation in the economy.

However, private sector involvement in the community is critical for transforming Guyana, Minister Harmon noted. He pointed out that, “last year we made an admission that there has not been enough implementation of the government’s public sector infrastructure programme, this year contracts have already been reeled off and we are now better organised.”

Therefore, the government will be engaging the private sector, and encouraging private- public partnerships, “so that the synergy between the government and private sector can be used together to move and boost the country,” Minister Harmon indicated.

He noted that henceforth, all contracts catered for in the 2017 National Budget will be used to ensure that the economy is transformed for the benefit of all Guyanese.

By: Ranetta La Fleur