Gov’t committed to gender equality – Minister Ally

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 27, 2017

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure gender equality. She said the government will continue to collaborate to facilitate progression and empowerment of women entrepreneurs.

The Minister made this statement at the Women in Business Expo at the Pegasus Hotel, over the weekend.

Ally explained that women who are managing to juggle a hectic family life, academic studies and managing their own businesses are inspirations to families friends, employees and younger women.

“Therefore, supporting these women is pivotal not only by allowing women to realise their dream and securing the future of their businesses but by also contributing in making, the economic power house it is capable of becoming,” Ally said.

The Minister of Social Protection noted that research has proven that cultural and institutional barriers still exist within societies which impede women from achieving their full potential in terms of gender equality. She added that in this regard, efforts must intensify to ensure that no talent, idea or effort of women is wasted because they come from a woman rather than a man.

The minister noted that women rights group around the globe have constantly highlighted that if women are healthy and educated, their family will thrive. If they have a chance to work and earn as the men of their families, they will thrive and when families thrive, communities

and nations will thrive.

Further, the Minister pointed out that many of the products displayed at the exposition are of high quality. She lauded the Sonia Noel for Creative Arts Foundation and Women Association for Sustainable Development for the initiative and urged participants to continue to support the objective.

“The work that groups such as the Sonia Noel Foundation are doing gives confidence that we can achieve sustainable development. Women are not the only ones who will benefit. The women led businesses existing today are fundamental to the success of long-term economic plans,” Minister Ally concluded.

Meanwhile, Executive Director and founder of Sonia Noel for Creative Arts Foundation, Sonia Noel, said when the Women in Business Expo started last year she saw the possibility of it becoming a success. She added

that it is a success but without relationships, it would not have been possible.

The Women in Business Expo is a platform for women entrepreneurs to develop their business and business ideas. There were over 50 women entrepreneurs from rural and urban communities who showcased their products ranging from cuisine, handicraft, and fashion to real estate services among others.

By: Ranetta La Fleur