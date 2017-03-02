Gov’t confirms James Singh’s leave has nothing to do with recent drug bust

GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 2, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, today confirmed that Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh, being sent on leave has nothing to do with the recent reported drug bust.

This was disclosed by Minister Harmon during this week’s post-Cabinet’s press briefing.

“It is coincidental that he has been asked to go on this leave now, when several things are happening,” Harmon said. He noted that Singh had 42 days of accumulated leave and the policy of the government is to have persons utilise their annual leave.

“What we found is that in the past, people were accumulating leave and when the leave became so much, it became difficult to send them off for all of this leave. They then ask for pay in lieu of leave,” Harmon explained.

The minister said that the practice of asking for payment for leave owed was a major source of financial strain on the economy, “So we ask that public officers who have leave, that they apply for the leave in the year when the leave becomes due, and that they take it in that year,” the Minister stated.

Harmon pointed out that in addition to Singh, several other government employees including the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon be proceeding on annual leave.

Major General (Ret’d), Michael Atherly, who currently heads the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), will take full command of the operations of CANU while Singh is on leave.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite