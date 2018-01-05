Gov’t continues its support to Trade, Labour Unions in 2018

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 05, 2018

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department will continue to dedicate its unwavering support to Trade and Labour unions across Guyana. The sector’s Minister with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott had made this declaration during the 2018 budget debates.

Minister Scott noted that monies allocated to the various unions in the 2018 budget are based on training programmes outlined by the various unions for last year. An allocated sum of $332 million capital expenditure will go towards the Labour Administration programmes.

Unions benefiting from the budgetary allocations include Federation of Independent Trade Unions in Guyana, Guyana National Co-op. Union Limited, Guyana Trade Union Congress, Labour Market Information System Commission, Occupational Health and Safety, among other Trade Unions.

In 2015, when this administration assumed office, it pledged to assist the Trade Unions to prepare their workforce for a rapidly changing job market and work environment. As a result, the government announced the return of subventions to Trade Unions.

During the 2015-2017 period, the government fostered an environment conducive to improved employee-employer interactions, in order to maintain a stable industrial relations climate.

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Labour Department was restructured in order to meet the challenges of the dynamic and evolving work environment.

By: Crystal Stoll

