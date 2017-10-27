Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Oct 27, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo gave assurances to teachers that the government “has been trying” to meet their concerns even as the union representing teachers threatened strike action.

Today, the Prime Minister took time out of his congratulatory remarks to the country’s top performers at the 21st National Awards Ceremony, which was held at the National Cultural Centre, to reassure educators.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo noted that the government has raised the minimum wage by 51 percent and is seeking to raise revenue so that teachers could be properly remunerated. “We will give consideration to teachers but they must be patient and allow us to see methods by which we could raise revenues because if you have no revenues, you can distribute nothing”, the Prime Minister said.

The government will also look to oil revenues to adequately compensate teachers. “We have to take things incrementally and hope for the best. We’re looking at a Guyana that has great prospects, that we could become very rich if we manage our resources in oil and gas properly and we distribute it to all of our peoples equitable,” the Prime Minister explained.

The government recently announced a salary increase for 2017 for public servants. The range is eight percent for those earning between GYD$55,555 to GYD$99,999; six percent for those earning GYD$100,000 to GYD$299,999; five percent for those now whose salaries are GYD$300,000 to GYD$499,999; four percent for those earning GYD$500,000 to GYD$699,999; two percent if your salaries are now GYD$700,000 to GYD$799,000 and half percent for those earning GYD$800,000 to GYD$1 million.

On Thursday, the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) walked out of a meeting with the Ministry of Education, which was intended to address a number of issues, chief among them the Proposed Multi-Year agreement (2016 to 2020). Late today, President David Granger signalled his intention to meet with the GTU on Monday, October 30, to discuss all matters of concern to the union.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits