Latest update October 5th, 2017 9:24 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Govt exploring low-cost homes in Kwakwani

Oct 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 5, 2017

Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood announced recently in Kwakwani that government is exploring building low-cost homes in the community. The announcement, made during a Central Housing and Planning Authority outreach was welcomed by residents of the riverain Region 10 community.

One of Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) team members assisting with an Ituni resident.

“If you (residents) are interested in the government building 40 or 50 low-cost homes please let us know because it is something (government) wishes to explore,” Minister Adams-Patterson-Yearwood told residents.

She explained that the process will need to be done through a commercial bank to which persons would need to access loans. Minister Adams-Patterson-Yearwood said while the ministry is desirous of building low-cost homes, the input of the residents would be crucial for the process to move forward.

Addressing other pressing housing matters, the Minister was updated that some areas in Kwakwani were not surveyed, preventing persons from accessing titles or transports to lands that they had purchased.

The issue of squatters was also broached. It was agreed that while residents are not calling for the removal of the squatters, they are requesting the assistance of the ministry in regularising the squatting areas.

Residents of an area referred to as ‘The Camp’ called for decent and affordable housing while others preferred that the structures be torn down. The Minister assured the gathering that the structures will be torn down but only after alternative accommodations are provided.

Regularisation, processing of titles, surveys, and processing of applications were among some of the issues dealt with during the two-day outreach which also visited Ituni.

During the Ituni leg, Minister Patterson-Yearwood and her team also dealt with land title issues and persons who are in need of housing along with others awaiting land title confirmation.

Minister Adams-Patterson-Yearwood was accompanied by Operations Director Denise King-Tudor, Director of Community Development, Gladwyn Charles and other top CH&PA officials.

The outreach was conducted on Sunday and Monday last.

 

By: Neola Damon

Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) team members recording the information provided by a Ituni resident.

Some of the Kwakwani residents waiting to be assisted by the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) team.

 

Recent Articles

Business sector commended on efforts to aid hurricane-affected territories

Business sector commended on efforts to aid hurricane-affected...

Oct 05, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 5, 2017 This afternoon four containers containing food supplies, mattresses and water were loaded onto a ship at the John Fernandes Wharf and are due to depart Friday morning. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister of State Joseph Harmon who were present at the...
Read More
Bath Settlement house completed – minor delay in the delivery of materials

Bath Settlement house completed – minor...

Oct 05, 2017

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

Oct 05, 2017

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

Oct 05, 2017

Puruni well assessment on-going

Puruni well assessment on-going

Oct 05, 2017

GWI currently testing Ultrasonic water meters

GWI currently testing Ultrasonic water meters

Oct 05, 2017

Retired teacher Pearl Gravesande has 51 years under her belt

Retired teacher Pearl Gravesande has 51 years...

Oct 05, 2017

“Teachers are the backbone of our society” – Chief Education Officer

“Teachers are the backbone of our society”...

Oct 05, 2017

Breast Cancer screening being advocated

Breast Cancer screening being advocated

Oct 05, 2017

Govt exploring low-cost homes in Kwakwani

Govt exploring low-cost homes in Kwakwani

Oct 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,029,404 hits