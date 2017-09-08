Latest update September 8th, 2017 8:41 PM

Govt exploring use of drones to monitor Guyana’s airspace

Sep 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, September 08, 2017

The Government of Guyana is considering the use of drone technology to effectively monitor the country’s airspace. This was announced by Miniter of State Joseph Harmon, on Thursday.

Minister Harmon explained that a unit will be established to manage the drones, and ensure strict surveillance of the airspace.

“Drone technology is where the world is going and we have been utilising some commercial ones for certain limited use, but we are exploring more the harder type drones that can stay in the air for longer periods of time and that can give you more accurate readings…so we are actively considering it,” the minister explained.

Minister Harmon added that this system  will cover more terrain and reduce the number of troops or personnel required to patrol on the ground.  It will also give coverage of areas otherwise inaccessible.

Companies have already made proposals to the government, to provide advanced drone technology to the country, Minister Harmon revealed.

He anticipates that this initiative will be part of the administration’s budget approach. It will be used by the Guyana Defence Force.

Once implemented, it will put Guyana’s level of compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on par with the rest of the region, since it will give the country “eyes and ears” in our air space. It will also strengthen the process of making accident reports available to all stakeholders.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

