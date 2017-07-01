Gov’t green light contracts to upgrade stellings, wharf

Latest update July 1st, 2017 11:36 AM

Citizens who rely heavily on ferry services will soon benefit from improved services as rehabilitation works are set to commence shortly on stellings and wharves.

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, yesterday announced that government has granted its approval for a $43M contract for rehabilitation of the Mazaruni Wharf and Dockyard, $27M contract for rehabilitation of the Morawhanna Stelling in Region one and a $120M for Supenamm stelling in Region two.

Earlier in the year at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s end of year review General Manager, Transport and Harbours Department, Marcelene Merchant announced that the Mazaruni Wharf and Dockyard is currently in a dilapidated state and needs urgent rehabilitation. The dock was last rehabilitated on March 27, 2014. She further stated that at the Morawhanna Stelling the entire bond and wharf will be rehabilitated and the fender system will be reconstructed.

The Minister of State noted that these upgrades are necessary especially for the Supenamm Stelling since it is the main point of entry particularly for goods and services into Region Two.

“It is important that we always keep it (Supenaam Stelling) at a high state of maintenance, several years ago when there was a problem where long lines of trucks were lined up for days trying to get to and from Region Two and it is part of our responsibility to ensure that every region of this country is provided with a reliable form of transportation for their goods and services,” Minister Harmon explained.

Some $291M will also be spent on the acquisition and installation of a proportion system for MB Sandaka. A contract of that amount was also approved by Cabinet.

In February, 2016 the M.V. Sabanto, collided with the Ro/Ro mooring facility at Supenaam Stelling whilst maneuvering to berth.  This collision resulted in the misalignment of the floating pontoon and linkspan bridge, severe damages to structural steel beams and displacement of the mooring cluster piles.  Consequently, emergency repairs to the tune of $6.6M were undertaken to correct the defects.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

