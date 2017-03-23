Gov’t hopes good sense will prevail, satisfied with move to suspend parking meter by-laws

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, March 23, 2017

The suspension of the By-Laws governing the Parking Meter Project was done within the ambit of the law, according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

The Minister, who hosted the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency today, explained that the action by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan was done following advice given by Attorney General and Minister Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC.

Minister Harmon added that Government will give full support to the consultation and negotiation process, “which will result in a favourable outcome.”

He added that, “The Council, Smart City Solution and stakeholders, that is (the) citizens, t they all are ad idem (in relation to a contract that requires consensus) on the issues to the parking meter project and the contract itself. Government has not yet taken a position on what happens after the three months, but believes that good sense will prevail and there will be a favourable outcome.”

The order issued by Minister Bulkan on Tuesday states, “the Georgetown Metered Parking By-laws 2017 are suspended for three months commencing 21st March, 2017.”

Government wants the 90 days to be used to renegotiate the agreement between City Hall and Smart City Solutions with the aim of dealing with certain provisions including fees and areas where metered parking will be allowed.

By: Paul McAdam