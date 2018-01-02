Latest update January 2nd, 2018 7:18 PM

Govt. invited IMF and IDB to assess infrastructure works – State Minister

The Government of Guyana has taken the step to invite officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assess the processes being employed by local contractors in the execution of infrastructural works and to make recommendations on how these can be improved.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said recently that the decision was taken in recognition of the country’s lack of the requisite skills to complete certain types of infrastructural works.

He noted that, “We recognise that there are some technical and there are some capability issues with respect to our people and the way in which we do things.”

Minister Harmon said in 2017, the Government acknowledged that there were some problems with respect to the completion of projects as a result of the skill base, hence the work of the IMF is not as before where they simply review the works done.

“I believe at one stage they said they were going to give us a table top report and when we look at that table top report, we will see whether in fact we need to make changes as we go along,” the Minister said.

The State Minister clarified that the IMF’s work here is not adversarial.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

