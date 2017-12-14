Govt MP slams misleading Stabroek News editorial

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams today in response to an editorial published in the December 14, 2017 edition of the Stabroek News, stated categorically that Government Members of Parliament (MPs) were not associated with the fracas that took place in the National Assembly on Monday, December 11, 2017.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, Minister Hastings-Williams said the editorial sought to mislead the public that the Government MPs were somehow part of the display of disrespect, meted out by the Opposition in the House.

She also took the opportunity to register her disappointment at the action of the MPs, noting that it sets a bad precedent and is a poor display of leadership by those elected to serve the populace.

On Monday, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) MP, Juan Edghill was asked to leave the House by Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland for being disrespectful, an instruction which was blatantly ignored.

His failure to leave the House led to the police being called in, after attempts by the Sergeant-at-Arms to get him to leave the Chamber proved futile. What occurred after was deemed a national embarrassment by Ministers of Government and other MPs, as the PPP MPs confronted police officers and shouted in the House.

The 79th Sitting of the House was suspended and resumed the following the day with MP Edghill further suspended.

The Consideration of Estimates of Expenditure for Budget 2018 is continuing in the National Assembly.

By: Stacy Carmichael

