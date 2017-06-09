Gov’t providing relief to Linden residents after freak storm

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said government is working to assist the residents of Linden whose homes were destroyed after a recent “freak storm.”

During a post Cabinet briefing today at the Ministry of Presidency, Minister Harmon explained that, “Civil Defence Commission, (CDC) and the Chairman visited the region and made recommendations. The CDC is working to provide equipment and building materials to have roofs replaced.”

In the interim CDC is providing the affected residents with tarpaulins and hampers until a further assessment is made. Over five families are said to be affected by the freak storm.

The storm late Wednesday afternoon dislocated the roof of a house at Oronoque Drive, Retrieve, Linden and damaged a number of homes along the same street.

Homes located in Yuraballi Street were also affected, one house made of zinc was almost completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the government is also still monitoring the flood situation at Mahdia. Minister Harmon said that that the government is awaiting a report from the nations watchdog, CDC the which is currently assessing the situation.

The CDC has garnered supplies from CDC at Mahdia and Orinduik at the forward logistics base. This will be used for initial response in the event of disasters that may require heavy lifting, Minister Harmon added.

“The CDC and the Guyana People’s Militia are providing first response training for person’s resident in these communities. So that they can be on the ground and respond very quickly and be able to provide first aid assistance to persons affected by flooding and fire. Thereafter supplies will be sent to the affected regions by CDC,” Minister Harmon explained.

By: Ranetta La Fleur