Latest update December 29th, 2017 5:29 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Gov’t saved US$2.1M purchasing electricity from PPDI in 2017

Dec 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

The State-owned Power Producer and Distribution Incorporated (PPDI) – the company that replaced Wartsila – is working in collaboration with the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) to deliver reliable electricity.

Aaron Fraser, Chief Executive Officer, Power Producers Distributors Incorporated speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure year-end press conference.

PPDI’s Chief Executive Officer, Arron Fraser said that the company has generated approximately 596,000 megawatts of electricity for this year, while GPL has been responsible for its distribution. This announcement was made at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year-end press conference on December 28.

Since the company has been in operation for the past 11 months they have been operating and maintaining four (4) power plants; Garden of Eden, Kingston, New Kingston (- Extension) and Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to Fraser, the PPDI charges GPL a fixed rate of US$16.87 per megawatt of electricity as compared to Wärtsila’s proposed US$20.51 for 2017.  This has saved the utility company approximately US$2.1M

Fraser noted that for the past 11 months, the state-owned company has been making strides in the electricity sector, while at the same time augmenting Guyana’s workforce.

“We have been able to complete all the major engine overhauls; there were 10. Performance guarantees given to the customer will be met, except lube oil consumption at Kingston plant…All new-hires were successfully integrated into our team and are pursuing the internally and context-specific technical qualification programme. Also, approval of the Procurement Manual was granted by the NPTAB and there were zero industrial accidents.”

The CEO outlined some of the plans for 2018 including ten planned major overhauls; rehabilitation of plant auxiliary equipment; cross-plant training with regional utilities utilising clean technology and joint training initiatives with HECI (exchange programmes planned); implementation of ISO 9,000 (for continuous development) and the launch of a website in the first quarter of 2018.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

110 lights acquired through NSC ‘Light it up Campaign’

Dec 29, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 29, 2017 The National Sports Commission’s ‘Light it up Campaign’ will continue as the National Sports Commission has acquired a number of lights for community grounds across the country. The lights are expected to boost the usage night-time of the community...
Read More
No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number One, following flooding

No outbreaks or reported illness in Canal Number...

Dec 29, 2017

National Emergency Monitoring system remains activated- Min. Harmon

National Emergency Monitoring system remains...

Dec 29, 2017

30 Psychologists graduate from the American University of Peace Studies

30 Psychologists graduate from the American...

Dec 29, 2017

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study to commence January

East Bank/East Coast road link feasibility study...

Dec 29, 2017

Improved electricity distribution for West Demerara consumers in 2018

Improved electricity distribution for West...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI launches website, customer service app

GWI launches website, customer service app

Dec 29, 2017

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Four new Co-ops to create job employment in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

Region six residents now have access to quality water

Region six residents now have access to quality...

Dec 29, 2017

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

GWI to drill more wells in 2018

Dec 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 408 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,305,870 hits