Govt strengthening local businesses to compete with international companies

Nov 30, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017

The administration is working on building the capacity of local businesses so that they meet the international standards that will allow them to be awarded more contracts.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon speaking during post cabinet media conference.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today explained that there is not a preference for overseas contractors, but there are some criteria that must be met.

“We are working on capacity building in the companies… only recently the [Ministry of Public Infrastructure] had an extensive meeting with local contractors where they actually pointed out things they need to do,” Minister Harmon said.

In this vein, the Minister pointed to the awarding of a $117.4 million contract for the establishment of a Business Incubator at Belvedere Industrial Estate in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to assist local businesses to become more competitive.

Minister Harmon said, “This is to give the small businesses an opportunity to promulgate, to push themselves further so that they can not just get small contracts, but medium-sized and larger contracts”.

The main objective of the government, the State Minister disclosed, is to create a framework within which businesses can easily operate. He said it must be recognised that Guyana is operating in a global market and is open to investments, which will enable a conducive environment for economic development.

Therefore, businesses must ensure they operate at a standard that will increase their competitiveness.

Minister Harmon said Government has created a level playing field to ensure both local and international contractors benefit.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

