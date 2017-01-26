Latest update January 26th, 2017 6:43 PM

Gov’t takes giant step in combatting NCDs – as Board of Commissioners approved

Jan 26, 2017 Ministry of Public Health, News

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

His Excellency President David Granger has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the National Commission for the Prevention and Control for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The Board of Commissioners have been approved during a Cabinet recent meeting.

H.E. David Arthur Granger, President of Guyana

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman told media operatives today at a post Cabinet briefing that, “the Board of Commissioners for the National Commission for the Prevention and Control for Non-Communicable Diseases is for the period February one 2017 to January 31 2019.”

The president’s appointment to chair the board is the first of its kind in the history of Guyana. Trotman said that this indicates the level of government’s commitment towards  combatting the scourge of NCDs in Guyana.

Membership of the commission will consist of representatives from a number of agencies and government ministries include:-

  • The Ministry of Public Health
  • The Ministry of Education
  • The Ministry of Social Protection
  • The Ministry of Communities
  • The Ministry of Business and Tourism
  • The Ministry of Agriculture
  • the Ministry of Finance
  • The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
  • The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO)
  • United Nations Children (Emergency) Fund (UNICEF)
  • The University of Guyana (UG)
  • The Inter Religious Organisations
  • The Guyana Red Cross society
  • Food for the Poor Incorported
  • Trade Union Representatives
  • Consumer Protection Agency representative
  • Professionals heads of associations
  • The Guyana Medical coalition
  • The Rotary Club of Guyana
  • A media representative and several ex officio members

These ministries and agencies are expected to identify their representatives shortly.

The National Commission for the Prevention and Control for CDs was established to monitor the implementation of the National NCD Prevention and Control Strategy 2013-2020. The Commission will also evaluate the impact of NCDs in Guyana diseases and collaborate with government ministries, the private sector and communities to address the major risk factors of NCDs.

Meanwhile, Minister Trotman added that, “Cabinet has also approved (the)Board of Directors in the health sector firstly the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Minister of Public Health will make the announcement.”

By: Delicia Haynes

