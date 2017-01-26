Gov’t takes giant step in combatting NCDs – as Board of Commissioners approved

His Excellency President David Granger has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the National Commission for the Prevention and Control for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). The Board of Commissioners have been approved during a Cabinet recent meeting.
H.E. David Arthur Granger, President of Guyana
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman told media operatives today at a post Cabinet briefing that, “the Board of Commissioners for the National Commission for the Prevention and Control for Non-Communicable Diseases is for the period February one 2017 to January 31 2019.”
The president’s appointment to chair the board is the first of its kind in the history of Guyana. Trotman said that this indicates the level of government’s commitment towards combatting the scourge of NCDs in Guyana.
Membership of the commission will consist of representatives from a number of agencies and government ministries include:-
The Ministry of Public Health
The Ministry of Education
The Ministry of Social Protection
The Ministry of Communities
The Ministry of Business and Tourism
The Ministry of Agriculture
the Ministry of Finance
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO)
United Nations Children (Emergency) Fund (UNICEF)
The University of Guyana (UG)
The Inter Religious Organisations
The Guyana Red Cross society
Food for the Poor Incorported
Trade Union Representatives
Consumer Protection Agency representative
Professionals heads of associations
The Guyana Medical coalition
The Rotary Club of Guyana
A media representative and several ex officio members
These ministries and agencies are expected to identify their representatives shortly.
The National Commission for the Prevention and Control for CDs was established to monitor the implementation of the National NCD Prevention and Control Strategy 2013-2020. The Commission will also evaluate the impact of NCDs in Guyana diseases and collaborate with government ministries, the private sector and communities to address the major risk factors of NCDs.
Meanwhile, Minister Trotman added that, “Cabinet has also approved (the)Board of Directors in the health sector firstly the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and the Minister of Public Health will make the announcement.”