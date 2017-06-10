Latest update June 10th, 2017 5:51 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Gov’t to begin consultation on Green State Development Strategy soon

Jun 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI/GINA, Saturday, June 10, 2017

UN Environment is working with the government of Guyana by providing technical support on the elaboration and development of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

On Friday at the inaugural Green Business Forum at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown,  Director of the Department of Environment Ndibi Schwiers noted the GSDS seeks to fully maximize the “potential and promise” of Guyana becoming a green economy.

The 15 year Strategy, which was conceived by President David Granger, will guide Guyana’s economic and sociocultural development.

Adriana Zacarias, Regional Coordinator, Resource Efficiency of UN Environment today said the next step for the GSDS is another round of consultations. Zacarias noted this is the third phase of the elaboration.

“There will be a series of consultations in the country. Not only in Georgetown but around the country in getting the input from the business sector,” Zacarias said.

The framework of the GSDS and financing mechanisms document was completed in March with financial and technical support from UN Environment.

Initial consultations towards the development of the framework document began last December between the government and other key stakeholders. The GSDS does not seek to reinvent the wheel rather; it builds on existing strategies in a more coherent manner.

Meanwhile, Schiwers said the green growth pathway “will positively transform our economy” by helping to maximize potential and develop adequate infrastructure to utilize energy resources.

“It is also an advocate for green businesses…with consideration for sustainability and conservation,” Schwiers added. “The private sector is an important stakeholder group which is central to Guyana’s development and improving the lives of all Guyanese,” Schwiers said.

Additionally, the GSDS will certify that “we can sustainably develop our economy through the protection and conservation of our biological resources” while safeguarding the country’s competitiveness on the international stage.

A central theme of the Strategy is “green and inclusive structural transformation” of the productive sector. Schiwers explained that it seeks to foster economic diversification, job creation and poverty reduction through the production of higher value added goods and services, greater resource productivity, improved environmental services and minimization of vulnerability to external shocks such as climate change.

The framework of the GSDS and financing mechanisms document can be reviewed here: http://www.motp.gov.gy/index.php/notices/policies/2016-framework-for-guyana-green-state-development-strategy

By: Tiffny Rhodius

President of GMSA Shyam Nokta
President of GMSA Shyam Nokta
Some of the stakeholders at the Green Business Forum
Some of the stakeholders at the Green Business Forum
Director of the Department of Environment Ndibi Schwiers
Director of the Department of Environment Ndibi Schwiers
Acting Executive Director of the EPA Khemraj Parsram
Acting Executive Director of the EPA Khemraj Parsram

