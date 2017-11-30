Latest update November 30th, 2017 7:07 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Govt to make contract with ExxonMobil public before year end

Nov 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017

The contract signed between the Government of Guyana and oil company, ExxonMobil will be made public in December on a date to be announced later.

Stena Carron drillship

State Minister, Joseph Harmon made the pronouncement today at a post-Cabinet press conference following a question from the media. Minister Harmon noted that the decision was taken at the cabinet level following consideration of all the ramifications, legal and otherwise.

“We recognise that there is a need expressed by our population for greater inclusiveness, for more information to be provided and we take those into consideration as well… We listen to the people and we are not deaf to the concerns that have been expressed,” the State Minister said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had previously indicated that full disclosure was not within the national interest at that time, following calls by individuals and organisations for the Government to fully release the 1999 contract signed between itself and Exxon.

Aspects of the production sharing agreement between Exxon and Government have been released over time. Guyana will receive a royalty of two percent on gross earnings and benefit from 50 percent of the profits from the sale of petroleum once production commences in 2020.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Guyana, Trinidad renew Framework Agreement for deepening bilateral cooperation

Guyana, Trinidad renew Framework Agreement for deepening bilateral...

Nov 30, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 30, 2017 Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to the renewal of the Framework Agreement for the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the governments of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. The Framework Agreement was signed between the two parties in August 1999 in Port of...
Read More
Govt strengthening local businesses to compete with international companies

Govt strengthening local businesses to compete...

Nov 30, 2017

Fourth batch of Public Officials received their certificates

Fourth batch of Public Officials received their...

Nov 30, 2017

Major road upgrades for Region Six underway

Major road upgrades for Region Six underway

Nov 30, 2017

New SOP’s for Police Fleet

New SOP’s for Police Fleet

Nov 30, 2017

Govt to make contract with ExxonMobil public before year end

Govt to make contract with ExxonMobil public...

Nov 30, 2017

Embrace all religious holidays

Embrace all religious holidays

Nov 30, 2017

MOU to further connect hinterland, remote communities signed

MOU to further connect hinterland, remote...

Nov 30, 2017

GUYSUCO’s budgetary allocation targets self-sufficiency, keeping estates alive – Dr Thomas

GUYSUCO’s budgetary allocation targets...

Nov 30, 2017

Wisburg High school graduates encouraged to pursue ICT careers

Wisburg High school graduates encouraged to...

Nov 30, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,221,745 hits