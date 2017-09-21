Govt to regularise ‘sweeper/cleaners’ employment

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 21, 2017

Sweeper/cleaners can expect better working conditions and remuneration, as the Government is moving to regularise their employment as Public Servants. This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during his post-Cabinet press briefing, on Thursday.

Sweeper/cleaners are a category of workers employed by the Ministry of Education to maintain a clean and healthy environment in public schools.

Minister Harmon explained that this decision was taken following recommendations made by the Ministry of Social Protection to standardised the employment of Sweeper/Cleaners within the public sector.

The Government has agreed that the Ministry of Education’s proposal in its 2018 budget presentation to the Finance Ministry, will be used as a reference for the other agencies.

The Ministries of the Presidency and Social Protection will carefully review the issues relating to the Sweeper/Cleaners, Minister Harmon said.

The Minister is optimistic that the intervention will bring an end to the situation with the sweeper/cleaners.

By: Synieka Thorne