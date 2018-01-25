Latest update January 25th, 2018 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Govt to release all petroleum contracts

Jan 25, 2018 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 25, 2018

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has said the government will release contracts with petroleum companies as part of its commitment to accountability and transparency in the oil and gas industry.

Minster of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

“We remain committed to releasing all contracts in the natural resources sector. I can say as well, letters have gone out to the petroleum companies…the responses received so far have been that there is no objection to the release,” Minister Trotman told media operatives at a press conference today in the Ministry’s boardroom.

Minister Trotman said his Ministry will begin publishing the contracts, which will be posted on their website, by the end of the month. The decision follows a national interest in the new sector. Last year, the government released the Production Sharing Agreement between itself and ExxonMobil.

Meanwhile, the Natural Resources Minister dismissed recent criticism, published in the local media, of the Exxon contract. He noted that concessions in the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) follow industry best practices and norms.

“I challenge anyone to check any part of the world where there are contracts of this nature… countries invariably offer concessions to companies to come to their countries, it is done for bauxite it is done for gold.”

The Minister noted that there are various risks involved when a company invests in a country that is new to a resource, in this case, Guyana, and its oil. “You give concessions for imports…it was done for all of the other oil companies. It is part of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act, section 51 allows for these favours,” he explained.

The government is in the process of creating legislation and policies to govern the oil and gas industry before oil production in 2020.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

New GRA office for Mabaruma soon

New GRA office for Mabaruma soon

Jan 25, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 25, 2018 The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is working towards establishing an office in Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini). According to the GRA, a high-level team visited the interior location on Tuesday, for an initial assessment of locations to establish an...
Read More
NA Hospital’s new maternity ward one step closer to reality

NA Hospital’s new maternity ward one step...

Jan 25, 2018

“Persons caught pilfering drugs will be jailed for a long time” – Minister Lawrence

“Persons caught pilfering drugs will be jailed...

Jan 25, 2018

GRA records 14% increase in revenue collection for 2017

GRA records 14% increase in revenue collection...

Jan 25, 2018

Exporters Association to be resuscitated soon

Exporters Association to be resuscitated soon

Jan 25, 2018

First Lady projects peak Diplomatic Corps’ interest

First Lady projects peak Diplomatic Corps’...

Jan 25, 2018

The 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers, High-Level Authorities of Tourism launched

The 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers,...

Jan 25, 2018

Indigenous Residence to get much-needed facelift

Indigenous Residence to get much-needed facelift

Jan 25, 2018

Over 700 young entrepreneurs created under HEYS

Over 700 young entrepreneurs created under HEYS

Jan 25, 2018

MOPH seeking partnership with Siemens

MOPH seeking partnership with Siemens

Jan 25, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,408,277 hits