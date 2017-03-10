Latest update March 10th, 2017 6:32 PM

Gov’t willing to meet with Private Sector – Minister Harmon

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 10, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said the government is willing to meet with members of the private sector, noting that there are no barriers preventing such a meeting.

“We see the private sector as partners in development and once that is recognised then the private sector must not see that they have to go through any hoops to get to government,” Harmon said.

At today’s post- Cabinet press briefing, Minister Harmon said the government has been mandated by the President to engage and consult, “And therefore an engagement with the private sector will always be something that is on the card,” Minister Harmon said.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has recently been critical of the government’s management of the economy. The PSC said the government should have greater engagement with the business community to stimulate and grow the economy while creating jobs.

