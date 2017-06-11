Govt working on bettering public servants working conditions – No talks ongoing on wages

DPI/GINA, Sunday June 11, 2017

While there are no talks ongoing regarding wages and salaries for public servants, the government and the Public Service Union (PSU) are working on improving working conditions for public servants.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon made this disclosure during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, on Friday, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“There is no talks going right now but the union and the government are continually engaged in ways of dealing with the terms and conditions of employment of public servants, in terms of not only salaries but non-salaries benefits, and some of these non-salaries benefit have to do with the training of public servants so that they become upwardly mobile,” Minister Harmon explained.

This week alone, there was the Caribbean Leadership Project (CLP) in Guyana, which brought senior public servants from all across the region in Guyana. They had an opportunity to interact with the local public servants, so that they have a broader perspective on what is required of them, he said.

There is a special training programme facilitated by the CLP, for the Deputy Permanent Secretaries and the Regional Executive Officers (REOs), specially done

“Apart from salaries, the non-salary benefit which we are working with for the Public Service Union, all of those will be to the benefit to the public servants themselves ,” Minister Harmon reiterated.

By: Synieka Thorne