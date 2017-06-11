Latest update June 11th, 2017 5:48 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Govt working on bettering public servants working conditions – No talks ongoing on wages

Jun 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

 

DPI/GINA, Sunday June 11, 2017

While there are no talks ongoing regarding wages and salaries for public servants, the government and the Public Service Union (PSU) are working on improving working conditions for public servants.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon made this disclosure during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, on Friday, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“There is no talks going right now but the union and the government are continually engaged in ways of dealing with the terms and conditions of employment of public servants, in terms of not only salaries but non-salaries benefits, and some of these non-salaries benefit have to do with the training of public servants so that they become upwardly mobile,” Minister Harmon explained.

This week alone, there was the Caribbean Leadership Project (CLP) in Guyana, which brought senior public servants from all across the region in Guyana. They had an opportunity to interact with the local public servants, so that they have a broader perspective on what is required of them, he said.

There is a special training programme facilitated by the CLP, for the Deputy Permanent Secretaries and the Regional Executive Officers (REOs), specially done

“Apart from salaries, the non-salary benefit which we are working with for the Public Service Union, all of those will be to the benefit to the public servants themselves ,” Minister Harmon reiterated.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Recent Articles

18 community grounds slated to benefit from “light it up” campaign

18 community grounds slated to benefit from “light it up”

Jun 11, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017 Eighteen (18) community grounds across the country will soon be bright at nights as they are slated to upgraded through the National Sports Commission (NSC) “Light It Up” campaign. One of the main aims of the campaign is to ensure that community grounds...
Read More
Gov’t commits to provide more technical support for the “Green Machine” after defeating T&T National Rugby team

Gov’t commits to provide more technical support...

Jun 11, 2017

Govt working on bettering public servants working conditions – No talks ongoing on wages

Govt working on bettering public servants working...

Jun 11, 2017

GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen capacity

GRA undertaking initiatives to strengthen

Jun 11, 2017

Skeldon Factory and Marriot Hotel; financial mistakes or something else? 

Skeldon Factory and Marriot Hotel; financial...

Jun 11, 2017

Tobacco control Bill up for first reading in National Assembly June 15 

Tobacco control Bill up for first reading in...

Jun 11, 2017

WEATHER BRIEF UPDATE for Saturday, June 10, 2017 from the Hydrometeorological Service, Guyana

WEATHER BRIEF UPDATE for Saturday, June 10, 2017...

Jun 10, 2017

Region Six will soon see developments in the ICT sector

Region Six will soon see developments in the ICT...

Jun 10, 2017

Gov’t to begin consultation on Green State Development Strategy soon

Gov’t to begin consultation on Green State...

Jun 10, 2017

Customs Officers to receive training on CSME

Customs Officers to receive training on CSME

Jun 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 726,681 hits